KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Tunku Khadijah, the eldest daughter of the first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, died of lung cancer at the Pantai Hospital, here yesterday. She was 89.

According to Tunku Khadijah’s daughter Datin Seri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein, her mother breathed her last at 6.50pm.

“She died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital. My mother was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer early this year,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sharifah Menyalara said the remains of her mother would be brought to the Federal Territory Mosque to be bathed and shrouded prior to the burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

Tunku Khadijah leaves behind three daughters and seven grandchildren.