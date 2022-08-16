Brickfields District Police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the suspects, aged between 20 and 31, comprised two local men and two women and one Indonesian man and woman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Police arrested six individuals, four locals and two Indonesians, on suspicion of being involved in fraudulent online job offers in a raid on a condominium unit in Jalan Klang Lama here yesterday.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the suspects, aged between 20 and 31, comprised two local men and two women and one Indonesian man and woman.

He said the syndicate, which targeted Indonesians, would inform the victims that they would be offered jobs as sales agents in an online sales application on the condition that the victims make purchases from the link provided.

“After buying the items, the victims have to share the link and like the purchased products and the victims have to make 10 purchases to get the commission,” he said in a statement today.

According to Amihizam, once the victims have carried out all the instructions given, the syndicate will inform the victims that they have become agents of the online sales application but without giving them any job offer letters.

Amihizam said police also seized six laptops, 12 mobile phones of various brands and 10 prepaid phone sim cards used in the activity and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been operating since July and that all the suspects were paid between RM3,000 and RM3,500 per month as well as four to five per cent of the total “sales revenue” collected within a month.

Amihizam advised the public not to easily believe any online jobs offering vague opportunities with good returns. — Bernama