KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — A former managing director of a shipping company will be charged in the Sessions Court, here tomorrow in relation to the construction of the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

According to a source, the man will be charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Based on a check of the court system, the case will be heard before Judge Suzana Hussin, at 9am.

The media invitation issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), late this afternoon, also gave information about the charges against the man tomorrow.

On August 4, the Public Accounts Committee disclosed that not a single ship had been completed, even though the project contract, worth RM6.083 billion, stipulated that five of the six ships should be completed and delivered by August 2022. — Bernama