The demonstrators, clad in black, are pictured outside the Sogo shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur protesting the military asset procurement scandal. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A group of people wearing mostly black have gathered outside the Sogo shopping centre in the national capital in a show of public unhappiness with the much delayed delivery of the navy’s RM9 billion littoral combat ships (LCS).

Holding up cardboard posters and a black banner in the rain, the demonstrators, also wearing black, demanded incumbent Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein take responsibility for the military asset procurement scandal by resigning from the post.

Several prominent politicians were spotted among the group.

They are Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman from Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad from PKR and Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali from DAP.

The street demonstration was announced through a poster on social media by a group calling itself Jawatankuasa Protes Mana Kapal LCS.

MORE TO COME