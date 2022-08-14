People are seen visiting the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture & Agrotourism (Maha) 2022 in MAEPS, Serdang, August 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, Aug 14 — A visitor from Selangor won a 50g gold bar in a lucky draw organised by the National Farmers Association (Nafas) in conjunction with the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022.

Mohd Aziz Mohd Rawi, 38, who won the first prize, was picked from more than 20,000 entries.

Nafas acting general manager, Saripol Baharin Karim said Mohd Aziz was one of seven lucky winners through today’s draw for the contest.

“Today, we picked seven winners of the lucky draw for the answer-and-win contest. Among other prizes offered are Samsung S20 FE and Samsung A52 smartphones, a 20-inch Java Zello brand folding bicycle, a Philips perfectcare compact steam iron, Samsung Tab A7 Lite and a Sharp 42-Inch TV,” he said at the Malaysia Agro Expo Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Also present at the draw was the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid, Nafas board of directors chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob, as well as several of its members.

In the meantime, Saripol expressed his gratitude to the visitors who participated in the contest and for following the Nafas programme throughout Maha 2022.

“I did not expect to receive more than 20,000 entries in this answer-and-win contest. Hopefully, we will meet again at the next Maha,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the expo sold more than 2,000 1kg packs of frozen chicken in conjunction with the Nafas happy hour sale throughout the 11 days of Maha, adding that they also offered a variety of chicken products such as chicken cuts, boneless chicken thighs, fillet and super chicken, among others, at special prices.

“Nafas has a mission in meeting the needs and demands of consumers in the sustainable halal food industry through production, processing, distribution and marketing,” he said. — Bernama