Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visiting the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition Maha 2022 at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, August 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 met its target of one million visitors today, one day before its closing, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister thanked all visitors for turning up to support Maha and making it grand.

Ismail Sabri also shared his second trip to Maha 2022 today to visit all state pavilions to see the products, food and culture of every state.

"I was happy to see that so many turned up together with their families in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia ... It was fun exchanging greetings with them, including a chance meeting with Haziq ‘ulaq besar’.

"I spent almost three hours at Maha but still did not manage to visit many places,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, in his Facebook post, said the number of physical visitors to Maha 2022 had exceeded one million.

He congratulated Fatin Nur Aqilah for being the 1,000,000th physical visitor, which won her RM2,000 cash and a RM1,000 voucher.

"A more special prize awaits the physical visitor number 1,100,001st. Thank you #KeluargaMalaysia for your presence in supporting Maha 2022,” he added. — Bernama