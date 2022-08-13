Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stopping by an exhibition stand when visiting the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (Maha 2022 at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, August 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 13 — The government is looking into a proposal to lift the ban on export of chicken, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said poultry breeders had made an application to the government to review the ban on chicken export.

"We will discuss it, and if we feel exports can be allowed without affecting local supplies, maybe we can consider reviewing it.

"This is being discussed and (Agriculture and Food Industries Minister) Datuk Seri (Dr) Ronald (Kiandee) will provide the details on the amount of chicken output for next month. Will there be an effect if we allow exports?

"We fear that by allowing 3.6 million birds to be exported a month, supply in the country will be affected. When supply drops, prices will rise because demand exceeds supply. That’s why I asked MAFI (minister) to look into detail the chicken output projection for next month," he said today. — Bernama

