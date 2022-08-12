The MRA was signed by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Maldives’ Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Aishath Nahula at the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya, August 12, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Wee Ka Siong

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — Malaysia and Maldives will have mutual recognition of domestic driving licences issued by both countries effective September 12, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In his Facebook posting, Wee said this was the first bilateral Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) that Malaysia has had with a foreign country.

The MRA was signed by Wee and Maldives’ Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Aishath Nahula at the Transport Ministry here today.

“Through this MRA, citizens of both countries can continue to use their respective domestic driver’s licences and drive motor vehicles permitted in their respective regions without having to go through the process of obtaining a local driver’s licence or making any changes to their existing driver’s licence,” he said.

Wee said the MRA will facilitate the movement of citizens of both countries, which will ultimately contribute to the development of the social and economic sectors of both Malaysia and the Maldives.

“We look forward to having more collaborative arrangements in transport with the Maldives,” Wee said. — Bernama