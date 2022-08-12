MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran (2nd left) arrives for the 75th and 76th Perlis State MIC Convention in Kangar, August 12, 2022. With him is Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (2nd right). — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Aug 12 — MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran has reminded the party machinery not to be dependent on the data collected by Barisan Nasional (BN) to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

Instead, he said MIC should make an effort to strengthen its election machinery to gain support from the Indian community.

Vigneswaran also urged all party members to work hard to ensure a victory for BN in GE15.

“We do not want to continue to ‘burden’ Umno which has been working hard for BN. MIC must learn to work like Umno.

“We will ensure that MIC will also contribute to BN’s victory in GE15,” he told reporters after officiating the 75th and 76th Perlis State MIC Convention here today.

Also present were Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, several MIC Central Working Committee members and Perlis MIC chairman S. Ilanckoh.

On the distribution of seats for GE15, Vigneswaran who is also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to India and South Asia said the matter would be discussed with Umno as the parent party and other BN component parties. — Bernama