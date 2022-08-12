Six MPs from Bersatu will reportedly not defend their seats in the next election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Six MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will reportedly not defend their seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported that the six MPs had previously won the seats under Umno before they joined Bersatu.

The names included Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor), Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (Sungai Besar), Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri (Kudat), Datuk Fasiah Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), Datuk Azizah Dun (Beaufort) and Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang).

It is not stated whether Bersatu will continue to defend those seats with other candidates.

However, several other leaders such as Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli), Datuk Wira Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah) and Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu) are reportedly said to still be in contention to defend their seats.

The paper did not cite its source, and Malay Mail cannot yet independently verify the report.

This comes following the passing of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill last month, and amid simmering public anger against lawmakers who jumped ship between parties.

After the 14th general election, a total of 16 Umno MPs left the party after Barisan Nasional (BN) lost to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in 2018.