GEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 ― The Penang state government has extended the the pre-qualification period for its Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project that was supposed to end this month to October 7.

Penang state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said the pre-qualification period extension was to enable more companies to register and complete documentations for consideration for the upcoming Request for Proposal tender.

The infrastructure and transport committee chairman said over 40 local and international companies have registered for the pre-qualification as of August 8.

“The Penang State Government has also received requests from many companies including several international firms from Europe and Asia specialising in railway construction to extend the pre-qualification document submission period,” he said in a statement today.

He said an extension would allow the companies more time to prepare the necessary documentation, such as letters of support from financial institutions, as well as form joint ventures with local companies.

He said the state agreed to extend the pre-qualification period, which started on July 22, from August 24 to October 7.

Interested companies will need to submit their pre-qualification documents before 12pm on October 7.

Zairil said the pre-qualification registration, which was supposed to close on August 8, will be extended till August 19 for more companies to register.

For more details on the process, email: [email protected]