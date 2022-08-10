Mahadi said local residents can get rewards for basic necessities such as condensed milk, sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil by collecting and exchanging reward points for each recyclable item brought to the 1C1R kiosks. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Residents at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and public housing (PA) in the capital can now enjoy rewards in the form of basic necessities by sending recyclables at the 1Komuniti 1Kitar Mula (1C1R) kiosks.

Among the recyclable items that can be sent to the 1C1R kiosk that operates twice a week according to a timetable set are aluminium cans, paper, plastic and used cooking oil.

Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the 1C1R static kiosk facilities have been installed at PPR Seri Alam in Pudu, PPR Beringin in Jinjang and PA Seri Kota in Bandar Tun Razak, to cultivate recycling practices in the local population and reduce the generation of solid waste in high-density areas.

Mahadi said local residents can get rewards for basic necessities such as condensed milk, sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil by collecting and exchanging reward points for each recyclable item brought to the 1C1R kiosks.

“For example, for five kilogrammes of used cooking oil, we can get three new one kilogram bottles of cooking oil in return and this is a good effort rather than disposing it and affecting the environment.

“The move can also help ease the burden through giving rewards to local residents, especially the B40 group in the area comprising PPR and PA projects in the city,” he said to reporters after launching the 1C1R kiosk at the PA Seri Kota here yesterday.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with Berjaya Enviro Parks which will help in terms of giving rewards for the environment programmes organised by DBKL.

Commenting further, Mahadi said DBKL will further expand the static kiosk facility in other PPR and PA projects as well as areas with high density in the future because the cost of solid waste management and public cleaning now almost reaches RM300 million a year with the generation of 2,200 metric tonnes of solid waste per day.

“If this can be realised, the trip of solid waste from around Kuala Lumpur that is taken to the landfill in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor can be reduced and the cost of City Hall paying companies managing waste can also be saved,” he added. — Bernama