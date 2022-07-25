Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said DBKL has also identified 13 main road locations that are hot spots of congestion, including Jalan Kuching, Jalan Yew, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Tun Razak. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will open more “tidal flow” lanes on several main roads in the capital during peak hours to reduce traffic congestion.

Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said among the roads identified for this were the Seremban-Kuala Lumpur Highway, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Istana and the Pahang roundabout area.

“We will look in more detail at the implementation of tidal flow on the Seremban-KL Highway to disperse traffic in and out of the city centre during peak hours.

“The existing 4km-long tidal flow on Jalan Cheras will be extended to 8km, until Jalan Maharajalela,” he said after chairing a special traffic task force committee meeting here today.

He said the initiative was one of the medium-term solutions decided today to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

Jalaluddin said DBKL has also identified 13 main road locations that are hot spots of congestion, including Jalan Kuching, Jalan Yew, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Tun Razak.

He announced the expansion of Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 Kuala Lumpur (MRR2) near the Bandar Tasik Selatan area with immediate effect as a method to reduce traffic congestion.

“There are now two back-up lanes with construction work going on, so decided to make it three lanes permanently as an upgrade,” he added.

Jalaluddin also said the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department had issued 61,777 notices for various offences in the first six months of this year. — Bernama