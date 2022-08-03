A general view of the flash flood at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur, April 25, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The 2021 Series 1 National Auditor-General Report (LKAN) released today has found several issues regarding the Kuala Lumpur flood mitigation management, and concluded that it has failed to achieve its objectives.

The report also highlighted that there were three flood mitigation projects amounting to RM27.68 million that did not comply with the procurement principles as stated in the regulations.

"The Audit concluded that Kuala Lumpur's flood mitigation management has not yet achieved its objectives. DBKL has not fully implemented the proposed short-term flood mitigation measures (2018-2022) under the Master Plan, causing the problem of flash floods to remain unresolved.

"In addition, flash floods keep recurring even after the implementation of flood mitigation projects,” said the report which was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat, referring to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

The report also found several Variation Orders amounting to RM192,553.90 that were approved after the contracts had expired, and extensions of time that were approved after the expiry of the contracts.

Meanwhile, records of assets or infrastructure of rivers and flood reservoirs were incomplete and not up to date, and there is no evidence to suggest the maintenance work was monitored.

This included the finding that nine flood reservoirs and recreation ponds are defective.

To overcome the weaknesses highlighted and to ensure no recurrence in the future, the report recommended DBKL to implement flood mitigation projects in a balanced and consistent manner.

It urged DBKL to take into account the consultants' proposals and the requirements of hotspot projects, so that the implementation of flood mitigation programmes is more comprehensive and holistic as well as conducting an outcome evaluation of the mitigation programme base on the DBKL Standard Operating Procedure in terms of its effectiveness in dealing with floods.

"Review the components and configurations of flood reservoirs and recreation ponds owned by DBKL and carry out scheduled maintenance works to ensure that the flood reservoirs and recreation ponds are functioning optimally.

"Maintain timely records of assets or infrastructure of rivers and flood reservoirs and recreation ponds as well as improve on-site monitoring methods for project supervision and project maintenance,” said the report.

The Master Plan which was designed in 2017 had proposed 104 flood mitigation plans with 25 catchment areas.

The flash flood hotspots were identified by DBKL and as of March 2022, 171 areas were identified and recorded as flash flood hotspot areas.

Between 2016 to March 2022, six projects under Master Plan and 17 projects under the flash flood hotspot have been implemented by DBKL.

DBKL is responsible for managing and maintaining three main rivers, seven large rivers, 19 small rivers, 25 flood and recreational reservoir ponds, nine underground flood reservoirs, 326.63km of main drainages and 32 flood control pump systems in Kuala Lumpur.