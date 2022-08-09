PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Malaysia has received the first batch of Bangladeshi workers today, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan.

The arrival of the workers followed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment of Bangladeshi Workers signed between Malaysia and Bangladesh on Dec 19 2021, he said.

The MoU which is effective for five years until December 2026 was signed by Saravanan and Bangladesh Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad in Kuala Lumpur in December.

“This group of workers would be employed in the manufacturing sector,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said the entry of Bangladeshi workers into Malaysia would be carried out in batches starting today.

According to him, the Bangladesh High Commission last week attested the applications of 80 local employers involved in the recruitment of 6,000 Bangladeshi workers.

Employers who have made levy payments to the Immigration Department and intend to employ Bangladeshi workers can apply for employment verification and documentation such as employment contracts and work orders to the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia, he said. — Bernama