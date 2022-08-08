KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s personal Telegram account has been hacked by irresponsible parties today.
Ismail Sabri shared the news of his hacked account on Twitter and requested the public to disregard messages from the hacked account.
“Do report it to the authorities and disregard any message received from that account,” he tweeted today. — Bernama
Perhatian: Akaun Telegram peribadi saya telah digodam oleh individu tidak bertanggungjawab. Mohon laporkan kepada pihak berkuasa dan abaikan sebarang mesej yang diterima daripada akaun berkenaan.— Ismail Sabri (@IsmailSabri60) August 8, 2022