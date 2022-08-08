Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob shared the news of his hacked account on Twitter and requested the public to disregard messages from the hacked account. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s personal Telegram account has been hacked by irresponsible parties today.

Ismail Sabri shared the news of his hacked account on Twitter and requested the public to disregard messages from the hacked account.

“Do report it to the authorities and disregard any message received from that account,” he tweeted today. — Bernama