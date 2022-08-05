Communications and Multimedia deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (standing, 6th right) poses for a picture with the producers and cast of ‘The Lord Musang King’ by Hundred Years Popcorn Production Sdn Bhd at the press conference for the pre-launch of the movie in Kuala Lumpur August 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) hopes that more local producers will collaborate with the foreign film industry to improve the quality of Malaysia’s creative industry.

Its deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said this was also to ensure that local films could enter the international arena in line with the Road to Oscars initiative.

“The ministry is implementing the Road to Oscars programme where we want the films produced to be of good quality and have an international touch.

“Today, we are very grateful to Hundred Years Popcorn Production Sdn Bhd for collaborating with Korea in the production of the movie The Lord Musang King. At the ministry level, we support this move and hope the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will help as much as possible.” He said this at the press conference for the pre-launch of the movie The Lord Musang King here today.

Elaborating on the film, Zahidi said it serves as a platform to promote Malaysian tourism by highlighting exciting locations in the country and the Musang King durians.

“This is also an effort by Malaysians to promote Musang King durians abroad,” he said, adding that the famous Korean entertainment industry also gives an advantage to the film.

“Many Malaysians have been obsessed with Korean entertainment for the longest time. By introducing the mix of Korean and Malaysian culture to the world through The Lord Musang King film, I believe that it will spark interest in our local content and culture internationally and thus create a global demand for Malaysian content,” he said.

The Malay-language action film was produced by executive producer Ong Peng Chu, associate producer Datuk Seri Zaienal Abidin Omar and producer Eddie Chow and directed by Korean director Lee Moon Ho.

The film, which involved a production cost of RM2.5 million and 95 per cent local crew and actors, is expected to be screened in cinemas in the middle of next year.

In another development, Zahidi denied the allegations that the installation of 5G telecommunication towers near residential areas would cause harmful health effects. — Bernama