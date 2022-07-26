Residents are seen cleaning their house after flash floods hit their home at Kampung Iboi in Kedah July 5, 2022. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Kedah Opposition MPs called on Putrajaya to take firm action to prevent another flood from happening in Baling and not dump the responsibility into the state government’s lap.

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul said the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources should make logging or deforestation illegal in the area instead of just writing reports on alleged infractions.

“That is why today we urge the government, Forestry Department and state to be stricter in ensuring that it is not easy to fell trees or revoke the forest status and allow arbitrary logging. That power should be in the hands of the ministry.

“Enough with the reports. We don’t want to hear of another report. Report after report may be issued by various agencies and governments.

“But if the federal government makes an effort to table a law, then it will definitely be followed by the state government,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.

Earlier today, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan responded to a question by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim (Baling-BN) who asked if the ministry had a plan to ensure the safety of Baling residents following the July 6 flood.

Takiyuddin said his ministry and the Forestry Department had “advised” the state government to conduct reforestation efforts at Gunung Inas area and declare the area a “protected forest”.

Another MP, Kuala Kedah’s Dr Azman Ismail, said the surrounding area was once known for its scenic qualities but this changed after the state government revoked its Permanent Reserve Forest status in 2007.

“We saw other activities such as logging after the status was revoked in 2007.

“That is why we want sterner action to be taken by the government on the matter,” he said, recalling his time there as a doctor with Baling Hospital.

Earlier today, Takiyuddin said Musang King was not one of the durian species sanctioned for cultivation as part of the Ladang Hutan (forest farm) project in Gunung Inas.

Baling residents had blamed the farm’s existence for the area’s worst flooding in recent memory earlier this month.

He said the ministry’s initial investigation through the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG) found the areas surrounding Gunung Inas, Kupang and Baling still unstable and vulnerable to landslides and rockfall.

He added that sudden changes in the rapidly flowing current in the upstream area when it rains and rock debris in the river stream could endanger public safety.

On July 6, at least three people, including a pregnant woman, died and hundreds more displaced in possibly the worst floods to hit this district in south-east Kedah.

The hours-long rain left several villages submerged beneath floodwater.

Waves of muddy water and fallen trees also swept down from Gunung Inas and more than 85 houses are believed to have been completely destroyed.