Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad (second, left) is seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on the first day of his trial in connection with a money laundering case involving RM1 million from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, July 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The High Court here was told today that Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad had received RM25,700 in monthly allowances from the Parliamentary Affairs Division when he was a Member of the Dewan Rakyat.

Parliament of Malaysia’s Parliamentary Affairs Division senior assistant administrative officer, Rosli Mat Jinun, 49, said when Shahrir was elected as a Member of the Dewan Rakyat, he received monthly allowance as well as entertainment, telephone, travel, special payment, fixed car driver, petrol and toll allowances.

“Tan Sri Shahrir was elected as a Member of the Dewan Rakyat on July 8, 1978. After the 13th General Election, beginning May 5, 2013, Tan Sri Shahrir received the allowances amounting to RM13,108.59.

“However, beginning January 1, 2015, after the adjustment of allowances for Members of the Dewan Rakyat was implemented, Tan Sri Shahrir received allowances totalling RM25,700. Each Member of parliament is eligible to receive the fixed monthly allowances,” he said.

The first prosecution witness said this while reading out his witness statement in the trial of the former Felda chairman who is charged with failing to declare RM1million which he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Rosli, who is among others, tasked with managing the payment and termination of allowances for members of Parliament, also confirmed that the allowances were paid by the Parliamentary Affairs Division to Shahrir through the former Johor Baru member of Parliament’s Public Bank account.

Shahrir, 72, was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income in the Income Tax Return Form, which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, on the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities, which he received from Najib through a cheque.

The cheque was deposited into Shahrir’s Public Islamic Bank account on November 28, 2013.

He was charged with committing the offence at IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The trial before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin continues tomorrow. — Bernama