Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, 72, was initially charged in the Sessions Court. However, he applied for his case to be transferred to the High Court and on May 21 last year, the application was granted. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The trial of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, who is charged with failing to declare RM1 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), will begin tomorrow at the High Court here.

The case will be heard before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin at 9am.

Deputy public prosecutors Rasyidah Murni Azmi, Mohd ‘Afif Ali and Natrah Fareha Rahmat will appear for the prosecution while the defence team will be led by lawyer Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin.

In the previous proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that it would call 19 witnesses.

The court previously fixed July 26 to 28, August 8 to 11, September 5 to 8 and October 3 to 6 for the trial.

Shahrir, 72, was initially charged in the Sessions Court. However, he applied for his case to be transferred to the High Court and on May 21 last year, the application was granted.

He was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, on the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities, which he received from Najib through a cheque.

He was charged with committing the offence at IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama