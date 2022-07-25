Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s associate wing deputy chairman Dr Chong Fat Full speaks to the media at Perikatan Nasional headquarters in Publika, July 25, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Amid speculation that Edmund Santhara is resigning as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s associate wing chairman, his number two Dr Chong Fat Full said today that the Segamat MP wishes to focus on his constituency ahead of the next general election.

Dr Chong who is also the former Pemanis state assemblyman, also said that Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has yet to accept Santhara’s resignation letter as wing chief.

“There is a meeting between the president and Santhara and still ongoing since 2.30pm today and even until now, we still cannot confirm whether there is any decision by the central leadership or not.

“But what we can tell you is that the Bersatu associate wing’s leadership remains intact whether at the state or grassroots level,” he said at Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters at Publika here.

When asked whether Santhara would join Parti Bangsa Malaysia, Dr Chong said that the matter was not discussed during his phone call with the Segamat lawmaker.

Dr Chong also said that he is expected to take over Santhara’s role as the associate wing’s chairman if the latter’s resignation letter is accepted by the Bersatu central leadership.

Yesterday, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan was quoted denying rumours of Santhara quitting the party after joining it in August 2020.

Wan Saiful said that Santhara only intended to relinquish his position as the chairman of the associate wing, which comprises of non-Bumiputera associate members as membership is limited only to Bumiputeras.