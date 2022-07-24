Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks to media during the Education Office Excellence Service Awarda 2021 at One Plaza, Kuala Selangor July 8, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA SELANGOR, July 24 — The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) convention on July 31 is seen as a platform to find a formula to wrest control of the state.

Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said it would be the arena for the component party to come up with a resolution to achieve success in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Our machinery in Selangor is ready, we want to further strengthen the existing machinery in the state,” he said after launching the Community Development Department (Kemas) Parenting Skills Workshop 2022 of the Tanjong Karang parliamentary constituency at the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC) here today.

The one-day convention is scheduled to be held at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

Noh, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said a total of 500 members from BN component parties in every parliamentary seat in the state are expected to attend the convention.

“At the convention, a panel comprising economic figures from various races will hold a political and economic forum.

“Apart from that, we will also hold a workshop and, from the results of the forum and workshop, we will produce a resolution on BN as well as ways to win back Selangor in the GE15,” he said.

He said the convention would be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Earlier, Noh, who is also the Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament, presented three adjustable beds to needy elderly patients from his parliamentary constituency. — Bernama