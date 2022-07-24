People attend the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Expo 2022 which is also part of the three-day Kelantan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour programme at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru July 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — More than 30,000 job opportunities are on offer at the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Expo 2022 which took place from yesterday until July 27 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) here.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) Office Employment Insurance System head Azirruan Arifin said of the total, 70 per cent of them were non-executive jobs while the remaining 30 per cent involved executive positions.

He said the career expo was one of the largest events ever organised by Socso with the involvement of 1,000 employers nationwide.

“So far, about 400 (people) have managed to secure job placements and received their offer letter,” he said when met by reporters at the WTC KL, today.

Through the expo, he said Socso aims for at least 10 per cent of visitors would be able to get a job immediately and about 1,500 qualified candidates would be called for a second job interview.

“The jobs are not only offered to those who have a diploma or degree, but Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia holders too,” he added.

Meanwhile, a job seeker who lost his right hand in an accident at his old workplace, S. Sharmilan, 30, hoped he would be able to get a job soon.

“I have been looking for a job for five years now. Currently I’m studying at an Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre (PLPP) in Bangi.

“PLPP brought me here so that when I finish my studies I can apply for a job,” said Sharmilan who previously worked as a cook on a cruise ship.

Muhammad Ridzuan Naina, 33, who was born deaf and mute shared his excitement after landing a job at a company in Cheras, which is one of the employers taking part in the expo.

Muhammad Ridzuan through a sign language interpreter, said he previously worked as an administrative staff at a private company but decided to resign as he wanted to have a workplace that is close to his home in Semenyih, Selangor. — Bernama