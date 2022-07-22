KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Human Resources Ministry, through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will organise the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Job Expo at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here from July 23 to 27.

Socsco chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said in a statement today that the expo will be the biggest job carnival held this year to achieve the government’s target of creating 600,000 job opportunities through the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia initiative under the 2022 Budget.

“Based on the concept of One Stop Employment Solution, this expo aims to be the platform that brings together various job opportunities around the country by employers under one roof.

“There are over 30,000 vacancies in various job categories and sectors, including professional and management, to be filled by job seekers at this job expo with the involvement of over 1,000 employers from the gig economy, entrepreneurship and training operators who conduct ‘Place and Train’ programmes,” he said, adding that Petronas, ExxonMobil, UMW Holdings, MBSB Bank and RHB Bank were among the employers involved.

The expo will feature job counselling, resume preparation assistance, e-Sports competitions, university debates, job marketability talks and exhibitions by government agencies such as Tekun Nasional, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and the National Anti-Drug Agency.

Mohammed Azman said that in conjunction with the expo, a career exploration programme with the cooperation of the Education Ministry will be organised specially for secondary school students to help them identify the types of career and potential jobs that suit their interests.

He said visitors could also get free health screenings and checks and enjoy discount on police summons at the expo, adding that they could also stand a chance to win various attractive prizes in lucky draws, including motorcycles, laptops, smartphones and televisions.

Socso is advising the public to pre-register and for those who would like further information can access the website at www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/careerfair, or contact the Careline Perkeso at 1-300-22-8000 or 03-80915300, or email [email protected] — Bernama