Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (2nd right) looks at model homes on display during the launch of the Melaka Affordable Houses and Real Estates Expo (Mapex) 2022 in Melaka July 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 22 — Melaka still has the lowest house prices in the country, going at an average index price of RM181,203 per unit in the first quarter of this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said that terrace houses were priced at an average of RM181,428 during the same period.

“Currently, there are 211,049 residential units in the state, 21,511 units under development and 11,768 in planning.

“The state government is also targeting home ownership in the state to touch 88 per cent by 2030, involving 244,508 units.

“So far, home ownership in Melaka stands at 83.5 per cent,” he told reporters after opening the Melaka Affordable Houses and Real Estates Expo (Mapex) 2022 today.

Sulaiman said that the price spike in raw materials to almost 40 per cent since last year was expected to directly impact the increase of house prices in the future. — Bernama