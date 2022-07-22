The child, born by an Indonesian woman and whose birth was not registered, was handed over to the couple last April, Mohd Zaid said. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Police have arrested a man and his wife in Beranang, Hulu Langat, here in connection with a child abuse case involving a four-year-old girl.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the couple was arrested at their home at 2.30am today after the police received a report on the alleged abuse.

He said the girl was allegedly beaten with clothes hangers and broomsticks and lit with lighters, as well as forced to eat until she vomited.

"Investigation also found that the girl is a hyper-active child who do not like eating rice and the couple was alleged to have forced her to eat the rice until she vomited," he said in a statement today.

He said an examination by a doctor at Kajang Hospital confirmed that the child had injuries on several parts of the body.

The child, born by an Indonesian woman and whose birth was not registered, was handed over to the couple last April, he added.

Mohd Zaid said the married couple, involving a 28-year-old woman and her Singaporean husband in his 30s, would be in remand until July 28 for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama