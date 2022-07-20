An assistant officer of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Social Welfare Department denied that a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome, known as Bella, was a sexual abuse victim before temporary custody was given to Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali. — Unsplash pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — An assistant officer of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Social Welfare Department (JKM WPKL) denied that a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome, known as Bella, was a sexual abuse victim before temporary custody was given to Siti Bainun Ahd Razali.

Mohamad Imran Mohamed Zanyuin, 35, said that he was shocked because this was the first time he had heard the issue of sexual abuse raised by the defence.

The 12th prosecution witness said this during cross-examination by lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Nor, who represented Siti Bainun at the trial of the case of the founder of Rumah Bonda, before Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

The witness also disagreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that the individual who committed the sexual assault was someone called ‘ustaz’ or ‘pakcik’ where Bella had lived before.

Nur A’minahtul Mardiah: During the recording (investigation) at the Children’s Interview Centre (CIC), Bella mentioned about ‘ustaz’.

Mohamad Imran: I don’t know.

Nur A’minahtul Mardiah: Every time Bella sees an individual resembling a ‘pakcik’ or ‘ustaz’... Bella will cover her private parts with both hands, do you know about this? Mohamad Imran: I don’t know (about that).

Mohamad Imran also disagreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that the recommendation of permanent custody being given to Siti Bainun due to the issue of sexual abuse.

In previous proceedings, Mohamad Imran said that the Children’s Magistrate’s Court allowed a temporary custody order to be given to Siti Bainun from July 14 to September 20, 2020, while the right of permanent custody began from September 24, 2020.

According to him, Bella was previously placed at Taman Sinar Harapan Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Seremban from 2011 to 2020, before Siti Bainun took care of the teenager.

Siti Bainun, 30, faces two charges of neglecting and abusing the girl, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is accused of committing the act at a condominium in Wangsa Maju, here, between February and June 2021, under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if convicted.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama