Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin addresses members of the Perak state assembly in Ipoh July 20, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 20 — A total of 689 cases of physical and sexual abuse involving children were reported in Perak for the years 2020 and 2021, the state legislative assembly was told this morning.

State Women and Family Development and Community Welfare Minister, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin, said 342 cases were reported to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in 2020, while 347 cases were reported in 2021.

“The number of child abuse cases reported to the police for the years 2020 and 2021 was 52.

“A total of 29 cases were reported in 2020 and 23 cases in 2021,” she said in her reply to oral questions from Pokok Assam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih.

The Kampung Gajah assemblyman said JKM is responsible for handling child abuse cases, especially when it comes to rescuing victims and offering them immediate protection.

“JKM provides initial protection and care for the children. It also monitors and follows up on the victim’s status.

“The department also offers counselling, guidance and support to cases involving premarital pregnancies and child sexual abuse,” she said.

She said the state also gives financial assistance to families who care for abuse victims under the Foster Child Programme.

“Through the foster child assistance, the state provides RM250 per child and a maximum of RM500 to families who look after two children,” she added.

Dr Wan Norashikin also cited divorce and domestic strife as among the contributing factors to child abuse.

“Lack of communication between parents and arguments led to children becoming the victims. Some children were abused by their stepparent or parent’s partner,” she said.

She added that other common causes included neglect, financial difficulties, unhealthy lifestyle choices and drug and alcohol addiction.