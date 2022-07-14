State assembly speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya said a total of four bills will be tabled at the second meeting of the third term of the 16th Sabah State Assembly. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — The Sabah State Legislative Assembly will convene for four days starting Monday (July 18), said state assembly speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya.

He said a total of four bills will be tabled at the second meeting of the third term of the 16th Sabah State Assembly, but he did not elaborate further on the bills.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19, such as wearing face masks and self-tests, are still in force during this sitting,” he said at a press conference at the Sabah State Assembly Building in Likas, here today.

Kadzim said during this sitting, the state assembly will allow the presence of observers, therefore those who were interested are required to make an application to the assembly secretariat.

“Schools and non-governmental organisations can apply, as well as Yang Berhormat (assemblymen) who want to bring their observers. However, the allocation for number and time slots is limited, as we are still subject to the SOPs set,” he said.

Asked about the latest position of state assemblymen at the sitting, he confirmed that Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal, who left Parti Warisan on June 5, will sit in the government block, as she had declared herself government-friendly.

He also said that Segama assemblyman, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, who is also Lahad Datu Member of Parliament, who quit Bersatu on June 28, remained in the government block because he was still a government-friendly people’s representative. — Bernama