SHAH ALAM, July 19 — Police arrested a freelance preacher in Kuala Selangor yesterday afternoon for the alleged rape of an underage girl.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said on July 16, police received a report from a 14-year-old girl who claimed to have been raped.

She said the preliminary investigation found that the complainant had befriended the suspect, who is in his 30s, in May last year.

“Since then, the complainant and the suspect have had several intimate encounters at different locations,” she said in a statement today.

Acting on information, police arrested the man at the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters at 4.50pm.

Sasikala Devi said the suspect has been remanded for five days starting today. — Bernama