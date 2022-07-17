Police said a total of 17 patrons at an entertainment centre in Petaling Jaya were arrested yesterday after testing positive for drugs. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A total of 17 patrons at an entertainment centre in Petaling Jaya were arrested yesterday after testing positive for drugs.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the arrests were made during a raid by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at about 12.30am in the Sea Park area.

“The 17 out of 76 patrons there during the raid tested positive and will be investigated under Sections 39A(1) and (2), 12 (2) and 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“MDMA and ketamine with an estimated weight of 42 grams (g) and 11.5 g respectively worth RM3,720 were also seized,” he said in a statement issued today.

Meanwhile, he said two entertainment centres in Petaling Jaya were found to have not submitted their entertainment licences and licences to sell liquor for 2022 during a police operation yesterday.

“Consequently, 17 bottles of liquor of various brands, four pieces of studio equipment and RM1,695 in cash were seized. In addition, the local man manning the counter was issued a summons while two foreign nationals, including a woman, were detained to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that they would be investigated under Section 76(1) of the Excise Act 1976, Section 55/39(b) of the Immigration Regulations and Section 6 of the Selangor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment. — Bernama