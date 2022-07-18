The commotion led Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun to leave his seat and the ejection of Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majili from Warisan, who was among two lawmakers who had submitted an urgent motion to force the government to explain how the seizure of Petronas assets abroad have taken place. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Opposition members of Parliament kicked up a ruckus this afternoon to protest the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s rejection of motions to debate the legal seizure of Petronas assets abroad, criticising Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun’s decision that the matter cannot be debated because it is being deliberated by the courts as flimsy.

The commotion led Azhar to leave his seat and the ejection of Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majili from Warisan, who was among two lawmakers who had submitted an urgent motion to force the government to explain how the seizure could have taken place.

Isnaraissah’s ejection from the House, a ruling made by Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, prompted a shouting match by her Opposition colleagues who said the rejection of the motions was a dereliction of duty on the part of the Speaker.

“This is about our sovereignty. How can you not see this?” The Kota Belud MP shouted.

MORE TO COME