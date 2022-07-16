A personnel from the Kulim Hi-Tech Police Station motorcycle patrol unit suffered serious head injuries after being run over by an alleged oil smuggler. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR STAR, July 16 — A motorcycle police officer was taken to hospital after being run over by an alleged oil smuggler.

Kulim district police chief, Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh, said the accident happened around 9.15am today during a chase of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck on Jalan Kulim-Serdang, near Kulim.

He said the 31-year-old, who is in Hospital Pulau Pinang because of serious head injuries, was from the Kulim Hi-Tech Police Station motorcycle patrol unit (URB).

“The 40-year-old suspect from Sungai Petani bolted but was captured in Butterworth, Penang. Marijuana or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was detected in the urine test,” said Mohd Redzuan in a statement today.

Upon further inspection, police found that the suspect’s vehicle had been modified with a tank in the rear.

“The suspect, believed to be involved in smuggling oil, was taken to the Kulim district police headquarters and will be remanded tomorrow,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said the case will be investigated under Section 307/166 of the Penal Code, Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Sections 42(1), 44 and 6(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama