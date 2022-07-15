KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil has said that Rafizi Ramli will not automatically become the next PKR president just because of his landslide victory in the recent PKR polls.

He was asked to comment on the perception that Rafizi is next in line after his victory in the PKR polls.

Fahmi said the party has not discussed a potential successor and president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has laid out his succession plan during a party retreat in February.

"Not necessarily so.

"I don’t think it is necessary to talk at this point in time about succession. Right now, there is no discussion in the party about that.

"During the party election, the door was wide open for anyone who wanted to challenge Anwar, but no one did that.

"Right now, we must allow Anwar this opportunity to lead the party into the 15th general election for various reasons. He is still the glue, and he can draw strong support,” Fahmi said during an interview with Malaysiakini. Anwar has retained the party presidency for the 2022-2025 term unchallenged in the recent PKR leadership elections.

Fahmi also dismissed rumours that the party is split into two groups, namely the Rafizi camp and the party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail camp.

"The way I look at it, right now, there are not really two camps in the same way in 2018. The PKR elections in 2022 is far calmer and much better than 2018, where we saw members attacking each other,” he said.

Fahmi was referring to the tussle and infighting over the deputy president post between Rafizi and Azmin in 2018.

In response to Rafizi’s call to vote for candidates who are against the ‘big tent’ approach in the race for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Fahmi said that his remark was merely referring to the internal party election campaign ahead of the PKR congress.

He added that the party is unlikely to immediately pick up Rafizi’s view and will decide during the party congress as they might need to hold a special congress to decide on issues related to the broader direction.

The PKR congress is happening this weekend starting from today at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alan, Selangor. It will begin with the Youth and Women wings’ congress today and followed by the national congress tomorrow.