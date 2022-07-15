A pedestrian bridge decorated with PKR flags is seen at Paya Jaras in Sungai Buloh. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 15 — The three-day Parti Keadilan Rakyat ‘s (PKR)’s 16th National Congress kicks-off today with the physical presence of its delegates, which the party was not able to do so last year due to the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will begin with the Wanita Keadilan congress with a speech by PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at 9 am, followed by a policy speech by its women chief Fuziah Salleh.

Meanwhile, its youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Congress, will also begin today and will be opened by PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. There will also be a policy speech by its chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

More than 2,000 delegates are expected to attend both the PKR Youth and Women congress, to start simultaneously at 8.30am.

After the opening ceremony, the meetings of the two wings will continue with the debate session on motions raised by their respective delegates.

There will also be election for the Central Leadership Council (MPP) seats as well as for the 20 seats in the party's Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Leadership Council and 20 seats in the Wanita Leadership Council.

The 16th PKR National Congress, with the theme ‘Upholding Justice’ (Menjulang Keadilan), would end this Sunday. — Bernama