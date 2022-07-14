File picture of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad during the Second Meeting, Fourth Year of the 14th Perak Darul Ridzuan State Assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, July 14 — Issues involving water resources and Muslim wills will be the highlights in the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting on July 18.

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the Perak Water Resources Bill 2022 will be tabled on the first day of the sitting by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad while the winding-up session will take place the next day (July 19).

“A total of ten state assemblymen will participate in the debate session...namely five people each from the government and the opposition,” he told reporters at a media conference here today.

Apart from that, he said, the Perak Islamic Economy Development Corporation (Dissolution) Bill 2022 will be tabled after the tabling of the water resources bill either on July 19 or 20.

According to Mohammad Zahir, the motion related to Muslim wills was proposed by Behrang assemblyman Aminuddin Zulkipli, as a private member’s motion and seconded by Pasir Panjang assemblyman Yahaya Mat Nor.

He said the motion will be included in the sitting as it is related to the Muslim Wills Enactment of the state of Perak.

“But there will be a discussion with the Behrang assemblyman on whether we should continue with the motion in the assembly or if there should be a slight amendment or should it be withdrawn,” he added. — Bernama