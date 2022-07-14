An official today confirmed that a co-founder of the Crackhouse Comedy Club has been arrested for questioning at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A co-founder of the Crackhouse Comedy Club has been arrested for questioning at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, an official confirmed.

However, the official declined to elaborate beyond saying that Bukit Aman will release a statement on the arrest soon.

Earlier, several media outlets reported that the co-founder was arrested over videos allegedly of previous comedy performances, which were reported to authorities as being offensive to the Malay community.

The comedy club made headlines earlier this week after videos of Siti Nuramira Abdullah’s performance there was uploaded online.

Her bit was deemed offensive to Muslims and she was subsequently charged under the Penal Code.

Her boyfriend, Alexander Navin Vijayachandran, was charged separately under the Communications and Multimedia Act with uploading the videos.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has also suspended Crackhouse’s operating licence pending a related investigation.