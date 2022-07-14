Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan (centre) with the seized drugs at the Customs Dept’s Narcotics Branch in Kampung Jijan, Nilai, July 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

NILAI, July 14 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has foiled a syndicate’s attempt to smuggle ketamine, with an estimate value of RM13.48 million and weighing 245 kilogrammes, hidden along with various types of nuts at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang on July 4.

Its director-general, Datuk Zazuli Johan said a team from the Narcotics Branch, JKDM headquarters had seized 49 plastic packages containing crystals believed to be ketamine at KLIA Air Cargo Complex, at about 11pm on that day.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi was to declare the goods (drugs) as haricot verts (green beans) while inside the packages were beans mixed with crystal powder (suspected to be the drugs).

“Preliminary investigations found that the goods were exported from a European country, via a Middle Eastern country before landing at KLIA as the final destination.

Zazuli said this to reporters at a press conference at JKDM, Narcotics Branch in Kampung Jijan here today.

He said until now no arrests related to the case have been made and his team was actively conducting investigations to track down the suspects.

He added that the seizure was the largest case recorded so far this year and it was understood the drugs were intended for the local market. — Bernama