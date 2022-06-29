Some of the 252,000 yaba pills worth RM2.5 million seized by Kelantan police in two separate raids in Kota Baru and Bachok, June 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 29 — Kelantan police arrested three men with 252,000 yaba pills (a type of methamphetamine drug) worth RM2.52 million seized in two separate raids in Kota Baru and Bachok on Monday.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the first raid was carried out at the parking lot of a restaurant in Kampung Jelujok Banggu here at 3pm, which led to the arrest of three local men aged between 27 and 33.

“In the raid, police approached two suspects in a Honda Jazz car, who at the time were dealing with a 33-year-old man who was astride a Honda Icon motorcycle.

“In a search of the vehicle, we found 14 plastic packages which contained 84,000 yaba pills, which can supply the entire Kelantan market,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the arrest led to a second raid on the house of one of the suspects in Kampung Takang near Tawang in Bachok, which yielded 168,000 yaba pills worth RM1.68 million.

“All the yaba pills were found in a box on top of the kitchen cabinet.

“The three suspects are being remanded for seven days from June 28 to July 4 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that two of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, while one of them had a record of drug abuse. — Bernama