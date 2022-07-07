Azmi said narcotics worth at least RM1.06 million were seized during the raids between July 5 and 6. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Four Malaysian men wanted for murder and a slew of other criminal activities were arrested over the past week following a public tip-off about a city-wide drug distribution syndicate that has been active for several months.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said narcotics worth at least RM1.06 million were also seized during the raids between July 5 and 6.

"Most recently, the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department managed to cripple a drug distribution syndicate run by locals within Klang Valley and seized narcotics meant for local distribution," he said in a press conference at the KL police contingent headquarters.

Ganja, syabu, ecstasy pills and heroin were among the types of drugs confiscated by police.

Azmi said the first raid took place on July 5, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old man at a condominium parking lot along Jalan Bukit Segambut; some 3,000 ecstasy pills were also found in the suspect's possession.

He added that three more men, believed to be the first suspect's accomplices were rounded up in a sweep across the Klang Valley.

The second man was a 27-year-old who was taken in together with 10.14kg of ganja found in his vehicle at a shopping mall parking lot in Dutamas.

The third and fourth suspects aged 29 and 31 were nabbed in the third and final raid on a condominium unit in Taman Ukay Ampang, Selangor.

Some 142kg of ganja and 15kg of syabu were discovered at the Taman Ukay Ampang condominium, together with a revolver.

Azmi said initial investigations found the four men were also wanted for murder and other criminal offences.

He added that they are currently under remand to facilitate further investigations.

"What's important is that immediate action is currently underway to dismantle drug distribution networks run by these secret societies.

"We hope the public would be able to further assist the authorities in channeling information that may lead to their arrests," Azmi said.