KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 or MA63 must be upheld and implemented to maintain and enhance the relationship between East and West Malaysia.

He said the agreement signed by the founding fathers of the country was not based on an impulsive decision made overnight but had gone through many consultations and was meticulously studied over a period of time.

“MA63 is an international treaty registered with the United Nations on 21 September 1970 as Treaty No. 10760. For the agreement to change, it will require the consent of Sabah and Sarawak as well as amendments to the Federal Constitution to be passed with a two-third majority in Parliament.

“Furthermore, changes in MA63 can only be made with consultation and the agreement of the parties that signed it on 9 July 1963,” he said in a statement here today.

Shafie had rejected the proposal for a new Malaysia Agreement when it was suggested by Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Sabah BN Convention on July 2.

“Just implement the agreement fully. That is what Sabahans and Sarawakians have been constantly crying out for decades now. They don’t want a new agreement.

“I am deeply disappointed with my fellow Sabahan leaders who are willing to compromise the fundamental rights of Sabahans in order to protect their political interests. Instead of compromising, they should demand that MA63 must be honoured and fully implemented,” he stressed.

Shafie added that failing to keep the agreement would erode trust, destroy confidence and integrity and will break down the relationship between East and West Malaysia. — Borneo Post