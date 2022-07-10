The MACC has taken the first steps to determine if there was any alleged corruption in a Musang King durian farm project along the slopes of Gunung Inas in Baling, Kedah. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has taken the first steps to determine if there was any alleged corruption in a Musang King durian farm project along the slopes of Gunung Inas in Baling, Kedah.

According to a report by Sinar Harian, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said that thus far, no one has come forward to lodge a report, but the agency would meet with other authorities to look for a possible offence.

“We have conducted a check and investigation to identify the possible offence under the jurisdiction of MACC.

“If there are offences committed under the jurisdiction of other authorities, MACC will refer the matter to the relevant authorities,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

He also urged anyone with any information on the alleged corruption involving the durian farm — which some parties have blamed for causing the flooding that took three lives recently in the district.

Hundreds of others were displaced in possibly the worst floods to hit southeast of Kedah in recent memory.

The floods and water surge phenomenon, which occurred last Monday, affected a total of 805 houses in 12 villages.

The floods and water surge phenomenon affected 12 villages in Baling, namely Kampung Iboi, Kampung Lata Celak, Kampung Padang Empang, Kampung Bukit Iboi, Kampung Masjid Iboi, Kampung Bendang Padang, Kampung Bendang Bechah, Kampung Tok Saba, Kampung Hangus, Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Kampung Pisang Clinic and Kampung Sadik. — Bernama pic

On July 6, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor stressed that he had no personal interest in the durian farm project on Gunung Inas.

Muhammad Sanusi said the order to stop cultivation was issued in July 2020, two months after he became the mentri besar, which also involved instructions for vegetation replanting on the same ground.

He said he hopes the public would stop speculating about the Baling incident, and allow the authorities to conduct their own assessments according to their expertise, adding that he would make a full statement on the matter once he had read the findings.