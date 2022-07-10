Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah performing the Aidiladha prayers at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque in Kuantan July 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 10 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today performed the Aidiladha prayers with thousands of congregants at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque here.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

The royal family was welcomed upon arrival at 8.20am by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Also present at the mosque were the state administration and Pahang mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman.

The mosque grand imam Mohd Hafidz Suhailie led the prayers and delivered the Aidiladha sermon.

After the prayers, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Hassanal also witnessed the sacrificial rites at the mosque compound which also involved cows donated by His Majesty. — Bernama