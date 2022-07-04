Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Quran in the holy city of Mecca July 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

MECCA, July 4 — A 62-year-old man from Kuala Nerang, Kedah, became the first Malaysian pilgrim who died in the holy city during this year’s Haj season.

The matter was announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said the man had suffered serious bacterial infections and breathed his last at the King Faisal Hospital on June 25.

As of last Saturday (July 2), Idris said 13 Malaysian pilgrims were receiving treatment at the Tabung Haji (TH) treatment centres in Makkah, while three others were in Saudi hospitals.

“Tabung Haji is always concerned with the welfare of every pilgrim, hence trying its best in providing them with the best medical services,” he told a press conference here.

In another development, the minister reminded all pilgrims to always comply with the rules and regulations set by the Saudi government and to adhere to all instructions given by TH staff.

“I also hoped that all Malaysian pilgrims will avoid getting involved in unlawful activities.

“The Government of Malaysia and TH are closely monitoring all issues relating to their safety and security in the Holy Land,” he said.

At the same time, he said the pilgrims were also advised to take care of themselves and not to be too exposed to hot weather which can cause heatstroke. — Bernama