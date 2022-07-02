File photo of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaking during a press conference at the Selangor State Sekretariat (SUK) building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, July 2 ― Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said there is a proposal to tear down the Shah Alam Stadium but said that he will provide in detail the stadium’s redevelopment plan on July 16.

“It’s one of the options (to demolish the stadium) since the beginning.

“We will explain, possibly on July 16 in conjunction with the opening date of the Shah Alam Stadium. It is premature to disclose now. It is not nice for me to elaborate on it because it involves discussions with a lot of parties,” said the Menteri Besar after officiating the ‘Selangor Penyayang’ roadshow at Stadium Utama Kuala Selangor here today.

He also said the stadium was plagued with problems, among them, the roofs, the piping system and the field.

“Actually, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has given the stadium an unsafe status because of the stadium’s flying roof tiles.

“So, we discussed with FAM what to do, if we fix the roof quickly, we will only be fixing the roof and the rest will continue to remain a problem. We don’t want it to be like that,” he said.

He also said the proposed development of the stadium would take at least two years and was expected to be completed in line with the construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line nearby.

“Of course, we do not want to be left behind in terms of technology, if decide to proceed with the plan, we must make it perfect and this development proposal has been technically evaluated by a group of professionals,” he added. ― Bernama