JOHOR BARU, June 29 — The recent revelation by Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s alleged questionable actions was proof that the latter had indeed asked the then ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration to “interfere” in his corruption case, said Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He said Tajuddin’s exposé that the Umno president had complained about the PN government’s refusal to help his court case has confirmed former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim previously that certain Umno leaders facing criminal charges had asked him to resolve his corruption case.

“This goes to show that Muhyiddin is a clean leader with integrity.

“The revelation by the Pasir Salak MP as ‘a living witness’ also hopes to make the people, especially Umno members, aware of the dishonesty committed by the party’s top leadership,” Dr Sahruddin said in a statement issued here tonight.

He was commenting on Tajuddin’s public revelation on Monday where he claimed that the Bagan Datuk MP had made efforts to get Umno MPs to sign statutory declarations in support of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister back in 2020.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, said it was very unfortunate for Umno party members who often promoted political stability when their own leaders are dishonest and willing to do anything, including lying for personal agendas or interests.

The former Johor mentri besar said that government administration should be led and be guided by a leadership with integrity, accountability and concern for public interests.

“This includes the wellbeing of the people and nation, not those who do not have moral values,” he said.

On Monday, Tajuddin alleged that 15 Umno MPs had signed the SD to support Anwar including himself.

He alleged that the list of the 15 MPs who had signed the SDs at the Tamu Hotel in Kampung Baru included Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.