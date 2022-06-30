Complaints on Twitter started to pile up about an hour ago on the disruption of the Maxis service line, with some users reporting that they were either stuck at EGDE connection or have no service at all. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Telecommunications provider Maxis has confirmed a disruption to its service earlier this morning and is currently working to rectify the problem.

In response to an outpouring of complaints from its users on social media, the company said it expects full service to resume soon.

“We would like to update our customers who were experiencing network disruptions earlier, that services are being restored gradually, and expect full restoration soon.

“We would like to once again thank our customers for their understanding and patience,” the company said in a short media statement this afternoon.

Complaints on Twitter started to pile up early this morning on the disruption of the Maxis service line, with some users reporting that they were either stuck at EGDE connection or have no service at all.

Twitter user @iamhtlraj shared his disdain as he is unable to work from home because of the service outage.

“Here goes maxis again no line, people working from home!!! Come on @Maxis @MaxisListens,” he tweeted.

Another Twitter user @dirrtyterry expressed similar dismay.

“Maxis is DOWN. Lord help all those who have online meetings, all those who have unreasonable lovers who need immediate replies and all those stuck in traffic.

“Good luck,” he tweeted.

Twitter user @tantejosdiana said the four to six hours that Maxis initially estimated on its @MaxisListens Twitter account, would be required for full service to resume is not good enough for one of Malaysia's biggest service providers.

“4 -6 hours?! U have got to b kidding! It's not good enough!” she said.