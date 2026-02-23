KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman visited the family of Malaysian Armed Forces trooper K Indiran to convey his condolences and provide moral support.

Malek said that Indiran was conferred a military funeral and was buried next to his father, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot Maj C Kayamboo.

“Maj C Kayamboo was a RMAF pilot who died in a Beechcraft B200T crash in 2016. The sacrifices of two generations is not only a family’s history, but symbolises the loyalty and bravery etched in the soul of every warrior and fighter.

“As Chief of Defence Force, I am greatly touched with the strength shown by Indiran’s family. May they be given the strength and determination in this tough time… his sacrifice will always be remembered,” he posted on Facebook yesterday, adding that the MAF would always stand strong with the families of its personnel and officers.

Indiran, 22, was found unconscious while attending a course at the First Royal Armored Regiment Batu 10 Camp in Kuantan on Feb 18 and was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a day later while being treated. — Bernama