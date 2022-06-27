National squash player S. Sivasangari was injured in a road accident yesterday. — File picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — National squash player S. Sivasangari was injured in a road accident yesterday that will keep her out of next month’s Commonwealth Games.

According to The Star, the 23-year-old athlete was a passenger in a car that was hit by a lorry on Maju Expressway, sustaining severe injuries that required emergency surgery.

The Star reported that Sivasangari is now awake and stable.

In the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, Sivasangari, who is currently the world’s no. 19 ranked player, was to be the national flag bearer together with national para-athlete Bonnie Bunyau.

Malay Mail has contacted Sivasangari's father Subramaniam Kaniappan for an update on her condition.