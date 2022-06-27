KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) has elected Oliver Wee Hiang Chyn as its new president for the term June 2022 to June 2024.

In a statement today, it said Wee, who is also Tim Sekata Sdn Bhd’s director of business development, succeeds Tan Sri Sufri Mohd Zin.

Wee was elected president during the 68th MBAM annual general meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2022, which also saw 26 council members elected followed by the election of principal office bearers.

“Wee brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Malaysian construction industry with close to 40 years of working experience in the industry.

“He has served MBAM in various capacities and has been an active MBAM council member since 1993,” MBAM said.

Meanwhile, Wee said the challenges in the construction industry are very different today from what it was over six decades ago.

“However, I am confident that with the strong support of all MBAM council members elected, the association will continue to be the guiding light of the industry,” he said. — Bernama